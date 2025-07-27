Deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou on Sunday attended the national memorial service for the heroes of Kato Paphos at the church of Theoskepasti and Saints Anargyroi in Kato Paphos.

In his speech, Antoniou recalled the events of July and August 1974, focusing on the Greek military junta’s coup and the subsequent Turkish invasion that led to the division of Cyprus. He described the coup on July 15, 1974 as the beginning of Cyprus’s suffering, which resulted in territorial loss and an ongoing occupation that has lasted over 51 years.

Antoniou paid tribute to local heroes from Paphos who lost their lives defending Cyprus’s freedom and democracy.

Among those commemorated were Stelios Siepis, a special police officer killed during clashes against the coup in Limassol, Christodoulos Kefallonitis, a naval serviceman who died when his torpedo boat was sunk near Kyrenia by Turkish forces; and Lambros Siepis, who was murdered by Turkish paramilitaries in 1964 while supporting his community. Their sacrifice remains a symbol of resistance and patriotism.

The deputy government spokesman reaffirmed the Republic of Cyprus’s commitment to resolving the ongoing Cyprus problem. He emphasised the government’s continued efforts to create conditions for renewed peace negotiations based on United Nations resolutions and European Union principles. Antoniou noted recent diplomatic developments, including an informal meeting in New York earlier this year and the appointment of UN and EU special envoys. However, he acknowledged that progress has been slow due to resistance from Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leadership.

Ultimately, Antoniou expressed the government’s aim for a practical and lasting solution that safeguards the rights and freedoms of all Cypriots while ending the presence of foreign troops and obsolete guarantees. He underlined the vision of a reunited Cyprus, peaceful and secure, contributing to regional stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.