From the very outset, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has actively supported the significant and ongoing efforts to combat the deadly recent wildfire in the Limassol district. BoC’s SupportCY Volunteer Corps has stood alongside the affected communities, assisting the state mechanism in rescuing people and protecting homes on the front lines, while also reinforcing the defensive boundaries of at-risk areas.

With continuous monitoring of needs and assessment of developments, the Bank will intervene in a meaningful and targeted manner to ensure its contribution has real impact and addresses actual requirements.

Vehicles, equipment, operational coordination

During the critical days of the fire, the SupportCY Volunteer Corps was swiftly mobilised, actively supporting firefighting operations and emergency response in the affected areas: