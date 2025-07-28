From the very outset, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has actively supported the significant and ongoing efforts to combat the deadly recent wildfire in the Limassol district. BoC’s SupportCY Volunteer Corps has stood alongside the affected communities, assisting the state mechanism in rescuing people and protecting homes on the front lines, while also reinforcing the defensive boundaries of at-risk areas.
With continuous monitoring of needs and assessment of developments, the Bank will intervene in a meaningful and targeted manner to ensure its contribution has real impact and addresses actual requirements.
Vehicles, equipment, operational coordination
During the critical days of the fire, the SupportCY Volunteer Corps was swiftly mobilised, actively supporting firefighting operations and emergency response in the affected areas:
- In collaboration with the Fire Service, three vehicles were deployed – one fire engine and two double-cab pickups equipped with firefighting tools – to strengthen the defensive lines at the fire fronts.
- Trained and certified volunteers, equipped with full protective gear and insurance cover, were present from the outset and continue to assist under the direction of the relevant authorities.
- In addition, the Corps is working with businesses seeking to offer tangible support, aiming to meet urgent needs. For example, it has coordinated temporary accommodation for families in cooperation with Civil Defence, and distributed meals to over 300 frontline professionals and volunteers, in collaboration with the Fire Service.
