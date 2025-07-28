GDEV, a global gaming and technology company headquartered in Cyprus, on Monday announced a €100,000 donation to support wildfire recovery efforts on the island.

The company has also launched an AI-powered Telegram bot to provide real-time wildfire information.

The company said the donation will go to TechIsland’s wildfire response fund, which is focused on delivering relief and recovery assistance to families and communities in the Limassol mountain region affected by recent wildfires.

“As a company proudly headquartered in Cyprus, we immediately decided to act when crises strike close to home,” said Andrey Fadeev, CEO of GDEV.

“We encourage everyone to follow TechIsland’s social channels to see how these funds are being used on the ground,” he added.

GDEV has also set up an internal response hub to coordinate verified updates, work with local volunteer efforts and support animal rescue initiatives in the impacted areas.

In addition to the donation, the company has launched a public AI-powered Telegram bot called @ember_eye_bot.

The bot provides real-time wildfire intelligence to residents of Cyprus by analysing open-source data every hour from NASA FIRMS, weather and air quality APIs.

It sends easy-to-read, AI-generated alerts covering live satellite fire detection data, wind speed and direction forecasts, local weather conditions, air quality updates and basic fire risk forecasting.

The bot includes information such as the distance to the nearest active fire, the impact of wind on fire spread, air quality safety and preparedness recommendations.

GDEV stressed that the bot is not a substitute for official emergency services and clearly instructs users to follow government directives and call 112 in case of emergencies.

Its purpose, the company explained, is to supplement official information and help reduce panic with accessible, hourly updates, especially in rural areas of Cyprus where wildfire information can be fragmented.

Residents can access the bot at https://t.me/ember_eye_bot.