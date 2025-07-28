A protest by skip loader owners is ongoing in Nicosia, with police urging the public to follow traffic officers’ directions due to expected temporary disruptions.

According to police, 57 vehicles are taking part in the demonstration, which is moving along a route from the agriculture ministry to the presidential palace and then to the Environment Department.

Authorities have warned of possible delays along affected roads and are asking drivers to remain patient and comply with instructions from traffic police throughout the duration of the protest.