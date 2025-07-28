Four people were arrested on Sunday in the wider Limassol area during police patrols carried out as part of fire prevention efforts, police said in a statement on Monday.

Officers conducted investigations involving three vehicles in separate incidents.

In the first case, two vehicles were stopped and small quantities of drugs were found in the possession of both drivers, who were subsequently arrested.

A follow-up search at the home of one of the suspects led to the discovery of a firearm – possibly an air rifle – for which no documentation or licence had been provided.

In the second case, during a check of a third vehicle, police found various burglary tools in the possession of the passengers, who were also arrested.

The two individuals arrested for drug possession were released after being formally charged in writing, while the other two are expected to appear in court on Monday for a remand hearing.