Many in the crypto space watch closely for trends they believe might play out again. Solana’s (SOL) 24% surge in just one week sparked renewed excitement throughout the crypto space. But for many, the real opportunity lies in what’s still flying under the radar. Among the growing number of new tokens attracting early inflows, one stands out — Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Priced at just $0.035 in Phase 6 of its presale, this token is getting accumulated fast by investors who are eyeing significant returns by the time it launches.

Solana’s rally triggers broader interest

Solana’s recent price jump didn’t come out of nowhere. As network adoption continues and NFT trading volumes on Solana ramp up, market confidence has returned to one of the top-performing altcoins of the last cycle. SOL’s double-digit weekly gain — a full 24% — reminded traders that strong fundamentals and growing usage still translate into price momentum. But the question remains: which token might be next to deliver a breakout?

Why whales are watching MUTM now

While Solana’s surge is impressive, some investors are turning their attention to tokens that haven’t yet hit the spotlight. Mutuum Finance fits that profile. Mutuum Finance has already secured upwards of $13.6 million in funding and brought in over 14,400 participants. The token price rose from $0.01 in its first phase to $0.035 now — a 250% increase — and is scheduled to launch at $0.06. Early investors are already positioned to see up to 6x returns by launch alone, without factoring in post-listing price action.

Whale activity is growing as seasoned investors recognize the benefits of getting in during development stages. The certainty of launch pricing, combined with Mutuum’s ecosystem roll-out strategy, makes this token more than just another presale.

Strong utilities powering growth: Lending, borrowing, and more

Mutuum Finance it’s building a Layer 2-optimized infrastructure to support cost-efficient lending and borrowing directly on-chain. Investors have access to two distinct lending paths on Mutuum: P2C and P2P.

In the P2C model, users can deposit assets like USDT into shared liquidity pools. For example, if someone deposits $10,000 USDT, they receive 10,000 mtUSDT tokens, which track both the principal and any earned interest. Assuming a pool utilization rate that yields a 12% APY, the user would generate $1,200 in passive income over a year.

Borrowers, on the other hand, can lock up crypto assets such as BTC to receive loans in other currencies. This allows users to retain exposure to Bitcoin’s potential upside while accessing capital for immediate use. The overcollateralized system ensures security and flexibility without having to sell long-term holdings.

Stablecoin and layer 2 integration add momentum

Mutuum’s roadmap includes the release of an overcollateralized stablecoin, minted using excess borrower collateral. Unlike centralized alternatives, this stablecoin is fully transparent and adjusts dynamically based on market activity. It adds another layer of utility to the ecosystem and strengthens the project’s ability to retain value within the platform.

Additionally, the protocol is being built with Layer 2 rollups in mind — targeting ecosystems like Arbitrum and Optimism. This infrastructure allows for faster and cheaper transactions, boosting adoption across both casual and institutional users.

How high can it go? Analysts see $1 in 2026

The current price of $0.035 leaves plenty of room for upside. With the token launching at $0.06, some traders are already targeting $0.25 shortly after listings, followed by a longer-term goal of $1 by 2026. That’s a 2,757% increase from today’s price.

A $1,500 investment today would secure roughly 43,000 tokens. At $0.06 launch, that position becomes $2,600. At $1, it’s worth $43,000 — a 28x return, assuming price trajectory follows analyst forecasts.

Mutuum Finance has also passed a full smart contract audit conducted by CertiK, a well-regarded name in blockchain security. This ensures that transactions on the platform will run through verified, secure code — a critical trust factor for new buyers.

Alongside the audit, the team launched a $100,000 giveaway, with 10 winners set to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each. With Phase 6 ongoing, investors still have a chance to participate and secure additional tokens before the presale closes.

As Solana proves once again that real value can still drive gains in the crypto market, projects like Mutuum Finance are setting the stage for the next wave. With functional utilities, strong fundraising progress, and strategic protocol features, MUTM is catching serious attention.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.