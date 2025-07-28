In an effort to ensure the smooth operation of the hospitality industry, the labour ministry on Monday said it was in contact with both sides following last week’s announcement by hotel unions threatening to strike if their demands remained unmet.

“Safeguarding the smooth running operations in the tourism industry is essential for (…) the sector, which is recording high occupancy rates and is currently in its annual peak season,” Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou said.

He expressed optimism that tripartite cooperation of all three social partners – employees, employers and the state – could see the simmering tensions between unions and employers resolved and prevent further conflicts.

“It is expected that the social partners of the sector operate with seriousness and responsibility, respecting the agreements that were formed collectively, and show the necessary respect for the code of industrial relations and the collective agreement,” the minister said.

Panayiotou highlighted that he was in ongoing contact with both parties with intensified efforts in recent days, while actively mediating to reach a resolution. He said that a series of meetings were aimed at bringing a swift resolution to the disagreement.

The hotel workers’ branches of PEO and SEK last week announced that they would eventually go on strike in the week starting on July 28, as a “last resort”, after two weeks of issuing relevant warnings of continuous breach of a collective agreement signed in the presence of Panayiotou in December 2024.