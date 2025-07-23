The cost-of-living allowance (CoLA) will once again be the main topic of a meeting on Wednesday between the labour minister and the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV) in a last-ditch attempt to end the threatened hotel strike.

Earlier in the morning, just before the OEV-ministry meeting scheduled for the afternoon, Sek Union hotel workers announced the strike that they had been threatening for over two weeks, which is reportedly set to begin on July 28.

“We remain committed to the effort until the minister determines that we are reaching somewhere, either positively or negatively. We, (…) regardless of any clamour in the atmosphere (…), remain fully committed to finding a consensual and fully agreed solution,” said OEV director general Michalis Antoniou.

Antoniou said that OEV continued to aim for a comprehensive modernisation of CoLa, adding that the federation had adapted its proposals and was hoping they would be accepted by the unions.

However, Antoniou warned that OEV would not be willing to compromise, mitigate or even abandon its “ultimate goal of modernising the system according to the realities of today and the next 30-40 years”.

Considering the recent public statements and the “diligence shown” in the preparation of meetings between the unions and OEV, he added that “little room for hope” remained for reaching an agreement.

Wednesday’s meeting follows after Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou had met with union representatives on Monday, July 21 to find a compromise on the future of CoLa as hotel unions threatened to strike.

Unions claimed that some hotels were ignoring agreements, with SEK union hotel workers representative Michalis Frangou, speaking on CyBC radio, arguing that repeated violations of a February 2024 deal had left unions with no other choice.

“Our position is simple: we want the law and the agreement respected. Nothing more, nothing less,” he said, stressing that some employers were still not following what was agreed upon.

A week ago, on July 16, PEO union voiced their support for a work stoppage, saying that employers had breached a collective agreement signed in the presence of Panayiotou in December, including provisions for the 13th salary, planned increases to employer contributions to the provident fund, from 5 per cent to 5.25 per cent in 2026 and 5.5 per cent in 2027, and double pay during Easter, Christmas and New Year holidays.

Following the pan-union conference on July 10, hotel workers had announced that if no agreement for the full restoration of CoLa was reached within “the next few days”, they would proceed with strike measures which had now been announced.