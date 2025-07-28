Parliament will hold an emergency plenary session at 1pm on August 5 to debate the president’s referral of a recently passed law on livestock zones.

The law, which was approved by the House on July 3, aims to modernise the legal framework for creating and managing livestock areas. It proposes the more effective use of agricultural land for animal farming, and includes the abolition of an older law that regulated livestock associations and their installations. The president has sent the bill back to Parliament, raising concerns which have not yet been made public. Under Cyprus law, the House must examine such referrals and either uphold or reject them. The outcome could affect how livestock farming is regulated in the country for years to come.

The issue has drawn political and sectoral interest. Supporters say the bill improves efficiency and reduces red tape for farmers. Critics warn it may weaken local oversight or lead to misuse of land without the proper safeguards. The same day, at 9am, a joint meeting of three parliamentary committees, agriculture, interior and environment, will convene to examine the government’s handling of recent wildfires.

Ministers from the agriculture, interior, defence and justice ministries have been summoned, along with their permanent secretaries. The attorney general, the civil defence commissioner, and senior officials from the Game and Fauna service, district administrations, police, fire service and civil rescue unit will also attend. Representatives of local authorities and the National Guard have been invited. The joint committee aims to gather facts and assess the state’s preparedness and response to the fires, which have raised alarm over coordination and prevention measures during the summer season.

Both meetings come amid rising public pressure over environmental risks and rural development. The decisions taken on August 5 could shape how Cyprus balances growth, safety, and sustainability in the months ahead.