The United States on Monday rejected as a “publicity stunt” a United Nations conference that brought dozens of ministers together to work toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

“This is a publicity stunt that comes in the middle of delicate diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Far from promoting peace, the conference will prolong the war, embolden Hamas, and reward its obstruction and undermine real-world efforts to achieve peace,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement.