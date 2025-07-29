The average gross monthly earnings of employees in Cyprus reached €2,509 during the first quarter of 2025, according to a report from the state statistical service released on Tuesday.

This reflects a 5.4 per cent increase compared to €2,382 in the first quarter of 2024.

The report also indicated that seasonally adjusted average gross monthly earnings rose by 1.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Male employees recorded average gross monthly earnings of €2,689 in the first quarter of 2025.

At the same time, the same figure for female employees stood at an average of €2,284.

Compared to the same period in 2024, male employees’ earnings increased by 5.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, female employees saw a 5.5 per cent rise during that same timeframe.

The statistical service explained that average monthly earnings are calculated by dividing the total gross earnings before any deductions for compulsory social security contributions by the total number of employees who received remuneration.

It added that the figures are derived from social insurance services records and are published on both a quarterly and annual basis.

The agency stated that average monthly earnings include basic salary, the cost of living allowance (CoLA), overtime pay, holiday fund payments, any other allowances received during the reference period and payments in arrears.

It further clarified that allowances cover both regular and irregular payments such as 13th and 14th salaries and bonuses.