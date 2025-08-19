United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin is expected to meet President Nikos Christodoulides on September 2, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Tuesday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency that Holguin is expected to be on the island between September 1 and September 6, while diplomatic sources told the Cyprus Mail that it is also expected she will also meet Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar on September 2.

Those meetings will take place ahead of a planned trilateral meeting involving Christodoulides, Tatar and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York during the UN’s “high-level week” in September.

The week will also see the 80th session of the UN general assembly, starting on September 8.

After that meeting, a further enlarged meeting, involving Cyprus’ two sides, the UN, and the island’s three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom, is set to take place before the end of the year, likely after the Turkish Cypriot leadership election on October 19.

The meetings will also come as progress continues towards the appointment of Khassim Diagne as the UN’s new special representative in Cyprus, replacing the outgoing Colin Stewart.

Diagne’s appointment will require the consent of both Cyprus’ sides, as well as of its three guarantor powers, though diplomatic sources have indicated to the Cyprus Mail that consent has been given by both the Greek and Turkish Cypriots.

He is currently serving as the UN’s acting resident and humanitarian coordinator in Mali, having previously worked as the regional director for the UN office for west Africa and the Sahel, and as deputy special representative for protection and operations for the UN stabilisation mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Holguin most recently visited Cyprus last month, holding meetings with both Christodoulides and Tatar ahead of the most recent enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem in New York.