Top App marks milestone for Ludus with new creator programme

Top App Games Ltd., a mobile game developer based in Cyprus, has announced that its real-time strategy RPG Ludus: Merge Arena has surpassed 7 million players worldwide.

To mark this major milestone, the company has teamed up with Partnier, the parent company of Keymailer and Game.Press, to launch the Ludus Creator Program.

The new initiative is aimed at content creators who enjoy deep strategic gameplay and fast-paced PvP battles.

“7 million players is a solid number and we want to thank our community for playing Ludus. We are aiming to grow and the Creator Program is our way of inviting more people to join the battles,” said Vladimir Markov, CEO of Top App Games.

“The Creator Program is a building block in the development of a long-term content ecosystem, where we encourage players to deeply engage with the game,” added Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of Utmost Games and an investor in Top App Games.

Starting from July 15, creators can register for the programme via Keymailer and will be awarded 3,500 Emeralds to enhance their in-game experience.

Participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #LudusMergeArena when sharing their content on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

Content can include live battle streams, personal gameplay experiences, or detailed strategy guides.

Those uploading videos on YouTube or streaming under the Ludus: Merge Arena category on Twitch will also gain access to exclusive reward codes through their creator dashboard.

Top content will be highlighted on Ludus TV, an in-game feature showcasing community-created material.

Creators joining the programme will receive a set of exclusive rewards.

These include 3,500 Emeralds, the game’s premium currency used to unlock heroes and upgrades.

Participants will also receive a 30-day Ludus Royal Subscription, which grants additional in-game rewards.

Other incentives include 70,000 Gold to level up heroes and decks, 70 Amplified Ethereal Crystals to summon legendary heroes, and 2,000 Runes to enhance hero abilities and optimise decks.

Ludus: Merge Arena is a real-time player-versus-player strategy game in which users collect, combine, and upgrade heroes with unique skills to form powerful decks and challenge opponents worldwide.

The game features ongoing seasonal tournaments, battle passes, and reward events, creating a competitive yet welcoming experience for both casual and hardcore players.

Top App Games Ltd., headquartered in Cyprus, focuses on the development and publishing of mobile strategy games.

Founded in 2024, the company integrates real-time PvP mechanics with card-based RPG elements.

The growing success of Ludus: Merge Arena has enabled the firm to pursue more ambitious projects and expand its reach across global gaming platforms.

Partnier, the partner in this new initiative, operates Keymailer and Game.Press and is trusted by over 15,000 organisations worldwide.

Its multi-lingual teams operate across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, offering support to game publishers and content creators at scale.