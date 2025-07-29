Security measures introduced in Larnaca following the recent visit of President Nikos Christodoulides will remain in effect indefinitely, mayor Andreas Vyras confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking during a media briefing, Vyras said he had been informed by the Larnaca police director that “the measures put in place after the president’s visit will continue without a set end date.”

He described the development as “positive” for strengthening the sense of safety in Larnaca, while also stressing the importance of ensuring that these measures do not create a false impression or a negative atmosphere in the city.

Vyras also referred to his recent meeting with Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades regarding the long-awaited development projects at the marina and port. He confirmed that a final agreement had been reached on key aspects of the project, including the size of the sailing club, the site’s configuration, its integration with Europe Square and the project’s budget.

“Once the project brief is finalised and submitted to the finance ministry, the viability study will follow. Our aim is to launch the architectural competition by early 2026,” he said.

The mayor added that the Larnaca District Development Committee is expected to be updated in early September on the progress made by Greece’s Public Property Utilisation Fund, which is overseeing part of the planning process. This update will include a timeline and expected deliverables.

Turning to other projects currently underway in the city, Vyras outlined several initiatives nearing completion. These include the new care home facility, scheduled for delivery in September 2025, the Tsiakkilero community centre in October 2025 and the renovation of Pattichion park, expected to be completed by February 2026.

He also spoke of progress in the city’s commercial centre and new projects set to begin shortly, such as the repurposing of the old hospital to house municipal services, a plan delayed by missed deadlines from the state Health Services Organisation (Okypy).

Further works include the final stages of the Agios Ioannis neighbourhood redevelopment, the revitalisation of Makarios Avenue in Livadia and several other infrastructure projects aimed at modernising Larnaca.

On the topic of higher education, Vyras said the municipality is awaiting the implementation of the government’s announcement regarding the new faculty of the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) in Larnaca.

“Tepak is progressing well. We are in an advanced stage for the construction of the building. We hope the budget will be approved soon, so we can move to contractor tendering by December 2025,” he said.

“This is a project that cannot be delayed,” Vyras stressed, adding that the president’s commitment was clear. “It’s a very important development for Larnaca and we are eagerly awaiting its realisation.”

He also said discussions are ongoing with universities in Greece and that recent legislative changes in Cyprus have paved the way for progress. “By September or October, we expect to have significant updates on this issue too which directly affects the future of our city,” he concluded.