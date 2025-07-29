A total of 786 traffic violations were reported on Nicosia’s central throughfare Larnakos since the beginning of 2025, police said on Tuesday evening. The statement followed a deadly car crash that occurred on the avenue earlier in the day.

More than 90 per cent of the recorded violations were related to speeding, police said, adding that the “traffic problem” on the avenue has long been known and were specifically flagged in letter sent to the department by the Nicosia municipality in late May.

Police said that following the letter, “immediate instructions were given to the Nicosia traffic police” and that targeted campaigns had been carried out various times.

A 20-year-old man died on Tuesday morning in the Nicosia suburb of Aglandjia after his car collided with a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man on Larnakos street.