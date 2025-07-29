Price reductions were recorded in 37 product categories, of which 29 are included as categories in the “e-kalathi” platform, according to the new consumer product price observatory for June 2025, published by the Consumer Protection Service.

The observatory presents the average weighted price for 250 basic consumer products, including food and other goods, based on the quantities and daily prices at which these products were sold across 400 retail outlets nationwide throughout the month.

The purpose of the observatory is to offer consumers an objective comparative snapshot of market prices from all retail outlets, including supermarkets, bakeries, kiosks and other shops.

The overall assessment for June highlights another significant reduction in the inflation rate, which continues to hover at deflationary levels of minus 0.4 per cent compared with minus 0.2 per cent in May and plus 0.2 per cent in April.

Compared with June 2024, services recorded the highest positive change at 4 per cent, while electricity registered a negative change of 10.3 per cent, petroleum products dropped 9.2 per cent and food prices fell 1.2 per cent.

Food prices also fell 2.5 per cent compared with May 2025, including a 4.8 per cent decrease in agricultural products.

The fluctuations observed by the statistical service are also reflected in the June observatory figures, which are shown in detail in the service’s price index table for the month.

Out of a total of 45 basic product categories, eight recorded increases and 37 recorded decreases, with 29 of these categories listed on the “e-kalathi” platform.

Infant nappies increased by 21.0 per cent compared with May, although they were down 10.3 per cent compared with June 2024.

Fresh fish and molluscs rose 13.4 per cent compared with the previous month and were up 21.0 per cent compared with June 2024.

Fresh meat went up 1.5 per cent month-on-month and 2.8 per cent year-on-year.

Bread rolls increased 0.8 per cent compared with May and 1.4 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Canned meat rose 0.7 per cent compared with the previous month but dropped 3.3 per cent compared with June 2024.

Legumes increased 0.4 per cent compared with May, although they were down 3.2 per cent compared with June 2024.

Among the 37 categories that recorded a decrease, fresh vegetables and greens registered the sharpest drop at 15.2 per cent compared with May and a substantial 49.0 per cent compared with June 2024.

Vegetable cooking fat fell 9.8 per cent month-on-month and 20.0 per cent year-on-year.

Flour dropped 5.4 per cent compared with May and 7.3 per cent compared with June 2024.

Moreover, rice decreased 4.5 per cent month-on-month and 4.9 per cent year-on-year.

Gas cylinders dropped 4.5 per cent compared with May but increased 1.3 per cent compared with June 2024.

Frozen pasta fell 3.6 per cent month-on-month and 8.3 per cent year-on-year, while fabric softeners recorded a 4.2 per cent decrease compared with May but a 1 per cent increase compared with the same month last year.

Pasta prices dropped 3.8 per cent month-on-month and 6.0 per cent year-on-year.

Yoghurt decreased 3.3 per cent compared with May and 4.8 per cent compared with June 2024.

Laundry detergents dropped 3.2 per cent month-on-month and 9.0 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, cold cuts decreased 3.0 per cent compared with May and 5.0 per cent compared with June 2024.

Frozen breaded or pre-cooked fish fell 3.0 per cent month-on-month and 14.2 per cent year-on-year.

Cyprus coffee decreased 3.0 per cent compared with May but was up 24.0 per cent compared with June 2024.

Also, olive oil dropped 2.8 per cent month-on-month and 7.3 per cent year-on-year.

Baby food fell 2.7 per cent compared with May but was up 5.8 per cent compared with June 2024.

Frozen fish dropped 2.4 per cent compared with the previous month and 8.0 per cent compared with June 2024.

Breakfast cereals fell 2.4 per cent month-on-month and 5.8 per cent year-on-year.

However, the Consumer Protection Service clarified that price observatories are prepared solely for the purpose of informing consumers and are not to be interpreted as advice.

“Price observatories are not intended and cannot replace the market research each consumer must conduct based on their own preferences, data and needs, nor do they aim to indicate to consumers which points of sale or products they should choose,” the service said.