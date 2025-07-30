With regard to the story published in the July 20 edition of the Sunday Mail, under the headline “Fire helicopters’ safety questioned,” Heli Company S.R.O. would like to make the following clarification.

In the context of providing aerial firefighting services in Italy during the summer of 2024 and with regard to the helicopter with the registration number OM-BHK, it held a licence to operate in Italian airspace as shown in the certificate dated April 24, 2024.

The relevant certificate was issued by the Civil Aviation Authority and concerned the period from 24 July 2024 to 21 October 2024.