Crowne Plaza Limassol won “THE BEST CITY / BUSINESS HOTEL IN CYPRUS” award at the Annual Cyprus Tourism Award ceremony. The glittering event took place on July 10, 2025 at Limassol’s City of Dreams Mediterranean. This marks the second time the hotel has received this prestigious honour, with the recognition reaffirming Crowne Plaza Limassol as a premier choice for business travellers to the island.

The Cyprus Tourism Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across all sectors of the travel and hospitality industry. The “Best City/Business Hotel in Cyprus” category recognises hotels that consistently cater to the needs of business travellers through outstanding infrastructure, service and customer satisfaction. The Cyprus Tourism Awards are organised by Boussias Communications Cyprus, under the auspices the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

It is worth noting the Crowne Plaza Limassol was the only hotel to receive an award in the specific category. Managing Director, Rebecca Pierides, Nadia Georgiou, Marketing Manager and Maria Charalambous, Marketing Officer attended the ceremony, accepting the coveted tourism award on behalf of Churchill Hotel Management Ltd., which owns and operates the Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel.

“Winning this award again is a tremendous honour and a testament to the hard work, professionalism, and dedication of our entire team,” said Managing Director Pierides. “We remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our business guests while continuously innovating to meet their evolving needs.”

What sets Crowne Plaza Limassol apart as island’s best city/business hotel?

It’s all about the hotel’s “blended travel” experiences. We help our guests achieve their goals and find space to recharge and connect. Located on the beach, the Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel offers excellent wellness and spa facilities, alongside comfortable rooms, top-rated restaurants and meeting rooms, positioning the hotel as a the top choice to achieve work-life balance while travelling.

Fresh offerings looking ahead

Winning this award only fuels our ambition to aim higher, as we prepare to open our new Tower wing next year. In 2026, we will unveil 28 sea view rooms and suites; tech-enabled and with exclusive access to a roof-top wellness area. Our ambition is to continue delivering true hospitality to our guests and remain one of Cyprus’ top choices for both business and leisure travellers.