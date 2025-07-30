All residences and businesses impacted by last week’s fire will be subsidised by up to €500 in their last issued electricity bill, the EAC announced on Wednesday.

To receive the amount, they just need to register their damages on the list prepared by their local government authority.

Additionally, all scheduled electricity interruptions will be suspended for those in areas affected by the fires, until September 30, including those with overdue payments.

During that period no measures will be taken to disconnect the supply over unpaid bills.

“We are working intensively for the fastest possible restoration of the damages caused by the fire, and we thank those affected for their patience,” said the EAC.

For clarifications, EAC users can contact the EAC customer service centre at 99-399254 or email at [email protected] .