Transport ministry on Wednesday confirmed that the third and final phase of the grant scheme for motorcyclists’ protective gear has officially come to a close.

The scheme, launched in 2022 and completed in 2025, was designed to improve road safety by helping riders afford proper safety equipment. It was offered in three separate phases, with a total budget of €1.05 million, €350,000 allocated to each phase.

The ministry said that during the third phase, which began in December 2024, it received 1,440 applications. Out of these, 1,338 concerned grants for “high-powered” motorcycles, while only 102 applied for grants for “low-powered” bikes. Applicants were invited to submit supporting documents to qualify for funding. In the end, 650 riders met all requirements and secured the grant. Of these, 607 were for high-powered motorcycles and 43 for low-powered ones.

The ministry confirmed that around €323,000 will be paid out as part of this phase, amounting to 92 per cent of the available budget. Payments are already under way and are expected to be fully completed by the end of August, through the ministry’s accounting department.

Officials thanked the public for supporting the scheme, noting its role in encouraging safer riding habits and reducing road fatalities. The initiative forms part of the government’s wider road safety strategy.