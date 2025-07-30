The 112 emergency alert system is moving forward on schedule and could be awarded by September if no appeals are filed, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Ioannou stressed that the government has made the public warning system a top priority, especially following the widespread criticism that no such system was in place ahead of the devastating Limassol fire last week.

He explained that all steps are being taken according to official timelines. His comments came after press reports claimed that delays were caused by the law office. Ioannou rejected the reports, stating that the initial tender was issued in 2022 but was cancelled by the tenders’ review authority in May 2024 after appeals were lodged.

Following the cancellation, the ministry consulted the law office to explore whether the project could be classified as a matter of national security and defence. Such a classification would have allowed for a faster procurement process. However, the law office responded quickly, explaining that this option was not justified.

The main reason was that the first tender had already been issued through an open competition, which did not meet the criteria for a security or defence exemption.

To reduce the risk of further appeals, the interior ministry and the civil defence force brought in an expert to revise the tender documents. The aim was to make the process clearer and more secure under public procurement rules. A new tender was issued in December 2024. Since then, the government has strictly followed the required timetable. The deadline for any new appeals is August 3.

“If no appeals are filed, the project will be awarded in September,” Ioannou said.

“From the December tender onward, we have not delayed a single day.”

The 112 system is expected to provide timely alerts to the public in cases of emergencies, such as natural disasters or national threats. Once launched, it will be part of the EU-wide effort to improve emergency communication and public safety.