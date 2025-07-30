Pharmacists in Cyprus are meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to change the official opening hours of pharmacies across the country.

The emergency general assembly of the Cyprus pharmaceutical association, set for 4pm, is expected to result in a decisive vote that could alter how pharmacies operate. The discussion follows a formal proposal from the health ministry, which outlined six possible schedules for pharmacists to consider, including the option to keep things as they are or move towards a fully flexible model.

Health Minister Michael Damianos sent a letter to the association in early June highlighting the need for regulation. This, he said, came in response to a request from the association itself, which had also addressed the matter in writing to President Nikos Christodoulides. Damianos urged pharmacists to hold consultations and agree on one of the proposed timetables or to suggest an alternative if none were suitable. The suggestions cover both summer and winter periods and vary in approach, from fixed nationwide hours to local-level decisions and free-market flexibility.

Among the options is the possibility of keeping the current system, which involves split working hours on most weekdays and shorter hours on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Other proposals include longer continuous weekday openings, uniform hours across all six working days, and decentralised control where each district sets its own schedule.

The most liberal plan would allow each pharmacy to choose its own hours and working days, though all options maintain emergency duty services and, except for the two more flexible ones, closure on Sundays and public holidays.

While some pharmacists argue that the existing system strikes a fair balance between public needs and staff wellbeing, others believe it no longer meets the realities of modern life.

There are concerns that certain proposals, such as the idea of localised scheduling, may create confusion or inconsistency. Supporters of a free schedule say it would provide greater independence and allow pharmacists to adapt to demand. However, others warn that it could lead to competition that benefits larger chains over small, independent shops.

According to Philenews, Wednesday’s vote is expected to come down to two key options: keeping the current schedule or introducing a flexible model where each pharmacy decides for itself.

A final decision is expected by the end of Wednesday.