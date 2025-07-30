The electricity authority of Cyprus (EAC) will restart its large-scale installation of smart meters across the island on August 1. The move is part of a long-term plan to modernise electricity use and improve energy management.

In a statement, the EAC said that during the replacement of each traditional meter, electricity will be cut off for safety. This power cut is not expected to last more than 20 minutes per household. The authority apologised in advance for any inconvenience. The installation in Nicosia will take place in the Lakatamia area. This includes the zone between Anthoupoli roundabout and the Anthoupoli housing settlement, and from Griva Digeni avenue to the Pedieos river. Work will also be carried out on both sides of the river, and along Griva Digeni avenue near the turn towards Ayious Trimithias.

In Limassol, new meters will be installed in the area between 28th October avenue, Lordou Vyronos street, Griva Digeni, Kolonakiou, Edessis, and Panayioti Tsangari.

In Larnaca and Aradippou, the installations will cover the area between Ellados, Eleftherias, Griva Digeni, and Nikou and Despinas Pattichi Avenues, extending to Lemesos avenue up to the Kalo Chorio roundabout. Work will also be done in the industrial zones of Aradippou and Dromolaxia-Meneou near the same roundabout. In the Famagusta district, installations will be carried out in Paralimni along 1st April avenue, from the traffic lights towards Sotira, up to the Deryneia roundabout. In Protaras, smart meters will be placed near the coast on Protaras-Cape Greco avenue, from the end of Protaras street to the Narcissos Hotel. This includes the Pernera area and both sides of Protaras street.

In Paphos, the installation zone lies northwest of the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium. It spans areas between Athinon avenue, Georgiou Griva Digeni avenue, 1st April street, Kinyra street, Ambelokipon, Alexandrou Papagou, and Demokratias avenue. The EAC said the project aims to boost energy efficiency and help consumers track their electricity usage more accurately. It also supports Cyprus’ broader goals for digital transformation and climate action.

The authority has urged the public to remain patient and cooperate with installation teams. It said the brief power cuts are necessary for the safe and smooth changeover from old meters to smart ones.