Dark and comedic, Netflix’s Sirens delves into the complicated relationship of the DeWitt sisters. Masterfully created by Nicole Kassel and Quyen Tran, it’s captivating and unsettling.

After Devon (Meghann Fany) receives a comically large fruit basket from her sister Simone (Milly Alcock), as a response to their dad’s early onset dementia, she is (rightfully) furious.

With the DeWitt sisters coming from a humble background, when Devon goes to find Simone at her job, which is also her place of residence, she is surprised to find out that she is now unrecognisable.

Simone is shocked to see Devon at the front gate of the estate, where she works as a personal assistant to Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), a billionaire with a foundation dedicated to the protection of endangered birds. The line between work and sisterhood however is eerily blurred between her and Michaela – or Kiki as she calls her.

Devon begs Simone to return home and help take care of their dad, but Simone refuses to leave Michaela. Devon then makes it her life’s purpose to take Simone back home and set her free from this job, which increasingly resembles a cult.

Sirens establishes itself as a satire of rich people early on. From the socialites’ need for activism, to the protagonists’ difficult upbringing, this show draws inspiration from revenge and cult story lines to bring this show to life.

The series is mainly filmed using wide shots for the main location, which is the Kell estate. The production team used facades and visual effects to enhance the elegance of the “Cliff House”, making it appear longer and imposing. The filming style emphasises the contrast between the idyllic coastal setting and the tense atmosphere of events which unfold in the story, giving viewers a sense of both beauty and unease.

This five-episode mini-series is a suspenseful dark comedy and psychological thriller. The characters develop beautifully throughout the show and, although it could use a slightly faster pace, the show offers outstanding performances and an intriguing story.