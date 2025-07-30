UCLan Cyprus welcomed Cyprus Research & Innovation Foundation (RIF) Director General Theodoros Loukaidis, during an official visit and strategic collaboration meeting held on July 21, 2025. The visit marked an important step towards strengthening the University’s engagement in the fields of research and innovation, as well as enhancing its participation in the Horizon Europe programmes.

Director General Loukaidis was accompanied by Litsa Kountouridou, Senior Scientific Officer from the Director General’s Office. Discussions focused on how RIF can further support Cyprus’ universities – particularly UCLan Cyprus – in boosting their participation in Horizon Europe, with attention given to both administrative and strategic needs.

During the meeting, UCLan Cyprus’ academic and research team presented the University’s current position and aspirations in research and innovation. Among other topics, they discussed the challenges and opportunities related to European Union funding programmes, with particular emphasis on the need to support academic staff in meeting the requirements of European research initiatives.

Both Loukaidis and Kountouridou outlined the support tools offered by RIF to Cypriot universities, including National Funding Schemes and the services of National Contact Points. The exchange of views between the parties highlighted their shared commitment to strengthening Cyprus’ national presence within the European research landscape.

The meeting was attended by the Rector of UCLan Cyprus, Professor Irene Polycarpou, along with distinguished members of the University’s academic and research community, including the Head of the School of Sciences, Professor Neophytos Paschalis, Professor of Psychology, Kalypso Iordanou, MSc Data Analytics Programme Leader, Dr Panayiotis Andreou, Associate Professor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Dr Marios Raspopoulos, MSc Computing Programme Leader, Dr Josephina Antoniou and Head of Research and Innovation Alexandros Tampakis.

The visit affirmed the British University of Cyprus’ commitment to cultivating a dynamic research ecosystem aligned with national and European priorities, and to fostering meaningful collaborations that support the island’s development as a hub for research and innovation.

Furthermore, the meeting underscored the importance of ongoing communication and cooperation between national research bodies and academic institutions. Through close collaboration with the Research and Innovation Foundation, UCLan Cyprus aims to further enhance its research capacity, broaden its participation in European research programmes and make a substantial contribution to the advancement of knowledge, innovation and social development in Cyprus and beyond.