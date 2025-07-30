The Department of Road Transport (TOM) has issued an urgent recall of specific Citroen vehicles in Cyprus due to serious safety concerns related to defective Takata passenger airbags.

According to a notification received from CIC Automasters, the authorized Citroen distributor in Cyprus, the manufacturer has confirmed that certain vehicle must be Immediately withdrawn from use for safety reasons.

The affected vehicles are identified by the following registration and chassis numbers:

MMX462 – Chassis No: VF7SC8HP4CA594616

NEZ628 – Chassis No: VF7SC8HP4CA591438

NMY427 – Chassis No: VF7SC8HP4CA592449

MPA644 – Chassis No: VF7SA5FS9AW561856

NHN842 – Chassis No: VF7SA8FP0DW504159

The department has issued a formal instruction to the owners of these vehicles to immediately immobilise them, citing a serious risk to passenger safety.

As a result, the roadworthiness certificates of these vehicles have been officially revoked, and no vehicle on this list may operate on public roads until the necessary airbag replacement is carried out.

Vehicles owners are urged to contact CIC Automasters without delay to receive further guidance and arrange the required safety work.

The recall is part of the global Takata airbag crisis, which has led to millions of vehicles recalls worldwide due to the risk of inflator explosions that can cause serious injury or death. Cypriot authorities continue to take strict action to ensure public safety.