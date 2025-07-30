Vehicle owners in Cyprus who have yet to respond to the recall notice for defective Takata airbags have until October 3, 2025 to replace the faulty components, the Department of Road Transport (TOM) reminded on Wednesday.

The department urged affected vehicle owners to immediately contact the manufacturer’s distributor to arrange an appointment for the necessary replacement.

The recall affects vehicles that were flagged as having potentially dangerous airbags as of February 3, 2025. TOM stressed that failure to complete the recall procedure by the October 3 deadline will result in the suspension of the cases, no new certificate will be issued until the defective or unsafe component has been replaced.

The department also clarified that for recall notices issued after February 3, 2025, owners will have eight months from the date of notification to comply with the necessary safety replacement.

The global Takata airbag recall has impacted millions of vehicles worldwide due to a risk that the airbag inflators could rupture and cause serious injuries or fatalities. Cyprus is among the countries enforcing strict compliance deadlines to protect drivers and passengers.

Drivers are strongly advised not to ignore this safety measure, as non-compliance could pose a serious risk to both vehicle occupants and others on the road.

For more information and to check if your vehicle is affected, visit the official government portal: https://www.gov.cy/mtcw/airbag-recalls/