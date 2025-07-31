In a move aiming to provide immediate relief to those affected, Alphamega Hypermarkets has fulfilled its commitment to support families affected by the wildfires in the mountainous communities of Limassol.

A week after the announcement that gift vouchers worth €1,000 for products at the chain’s stores would be donated to families who lost their permanent residence in the fire, Alphamega Hypermarkets CEO George Theodotou, visited the community of Pachna.

There, he met and talked with victims from Limassol’s mountainous regions and handed out the gift vouchers in the presence of community leaders of the affected areas, which include Ayios Amvrosios, Ayios Therapon, Vasa Koilaniou, Koilani, Vouni, Lofou, Mallia, Souni-Zanatzia, Alassa, Omodos, Kyvides and Pachna.

“Alphamega Hypermarkets will continue to stand by local communities, with a sense of responsibility, solidarity and humanity,” stated CEO Theodotou. “In these difficult times for our country, we considered it our duty to stand by our fellow citizens who were fighting an unequal fight,” he continued.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to support the people and families who saw their homes and efforts of a lifetime destroyed, as only by a collective effort can we offer hope for a better tomorrow in the region.”

Theodotou warmly thanked the affected areas’ community leaders, who contributed significantly to Alphamega’s efforts to gather the necessary data in just a few days, so that beneficiaries could receive immediate assistance. He also congratulated the community councils, competent authorities and volunteers, who have been working tirelessly from the outset to support those affected.