No matter what kind of company you run — whether it’s a small local business or a big corporate operation — one thing stays true: people want to feel appreciated. It doesn’t matter if they’re entry-level, part-time, or a department head. When someone puts in the effort and does good work, a simple “thank you” or “you made a difference” can go a really long way.

But let’s be real — showing appreciation isn’t always straightforward, and the way you go about it depends a lot on the size of your business. Small companies and large companies have different challenges, different resources, and different ways of doing things. That’s okay. What matters is being intentional and consistent — building something that feels genuine, not forced, and that works over the long term.

People don’t expect to be praised every five minutes. But they do want to know their work matters. A little recognition, done sincerely, can lift someone’s mood, reignite their motivation, and even turn a rough week around.

Beyond morale, appreciation has a direct impact on the business. Teams that feel seen and supported stick around longer, perform better, and generally care more about the work. You see it in the day-to-day energy of the workplace, and you feel it in how people treat each other — and your customers. Exploring employee recognition with examples can help leaders understand just how powerful and varied appreciation can be, from a quick thank-you note to a public shoutout.

In small businesses, appreciation is often more personal

If you’ve ever worked in a small company, you know how tight-knit things can be. People wear a lot of hats, and the wins (and the struggles) are usually shared by everyone. That closeness makes it easier to notice when someone’s going above and beyond — and easier to say something about it.

Here’s what works well in small teams:

It's easier to be personal.



You don't need a formal system. A quick shout-out in a team meeting, a handwritten note, or a sincere "I saw what you did — thank you" from the founder or team lead can really mean something. You can be flexible.



In small businesses, there's room to tailor appreciation based on the person. Some people might appreciate public praise, while others would rather get an extra afternoon off or a shot at a new project. It's part of the culture early on. When a company is just getting off the ground, there's a huge opportunity to bake appreciation into the day-to-day. If you make it a habit from the start — celebrating small wins, lifting each other up — that culture tends to stick as you grow.

The main challenge? Time and resources. When you’re running lean, it’s easy for appreciation to fall to the bottom of the to-do list. But it doesn’t have to be elaborate. In fact, the simplest moments often feel the most real.

In larger companies, appreciation needs structure to be sustainable

Things get trickier as companies grow. When there are multiple departments, remote teams, or layers of management, it’s harder to make sure recognition is consistent — and that no one feels overlooked.

That’s where structure helps.

Systems create visibility.



Many large companies use tools or platforms to help with recognition — like internal shout-out boards, digital "thank you" cards, or even formal employee recognition awards tied to core values. These systems help make sure everyone, no matter their team or location, has a way to be seen. Managers play a key role.



In bigger organizations, a lot of recognition comes down to team leads and department heads. It's worth training and encouraging them to make appreciation part of their regular routine — not just during performance reviews or after big projects. It still needs to feel human. Just because a company is big doesn't mean appreciation has to be cold or corporate. A heartfelt message from a senior leader, a company-wide mention of someone's good work, or a personal follow-up after a tough assignment can make a huge difference.

The key challenge here is scale — making appreciation feel genuine even when the company is too large for everyone to know each other. But it is possible when the leadership prioritizes it and when the systems support—not replace—authentic human connection.

What both Small and Large Companies Can Learn from Each Other

Small companies can learn from big ones how to create systems that keep recognition from falling through the cracks. You don’t need anything fancy — even a shared spreadsheet or a recurring Slack channel can help track wins and make sure no one gets forgotten.

And big companies can take a cue from small teams on how to make appreciation feel more personal. It’s not about throwing money at the problem. It’s about real, human acknowledgment that says: I see you, and I value what you bring.

Tips for Making Appreciation a Habit, Not a Hype

Whether you’re leading five people or five thousand, here are a few things that help make appreciation stick:

Make it part of your everyday.



Don't save recognition for annual reviews or employee appreciation day. Celebrate the small stuff. Make it regular. Be specific.



"Great job" is nice, but "Great job handling that client call under pressure — your calm really turned the conversation around" hits differently. People remember specifics. Give people space to appreciate each other.



Peer recognition is just as powerful as praise from a manager. When teammates lift each other up, it strengthens the whole culture. Ask what matters to your people. Everyone's different. Some folks love the spotlight. Others would rather get a day off. Ask what makes your team feel appreciated, and listen.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, appreciation doesn’t come from a policy or a software platform — it comes from people. It’s about paying attention, noticing effort, and taking the time to say something.

Whether you’re running a family-owned business or managing a corporate team, the goal is the same: help people feel seen, valued, and connected to the bigger picture. When you do that consistently — and sincerely — you’ll start to see the difference in your team’s energy, loyalty, and performance.

Appreciation doesn’t have to be grand. It just has to be real.

