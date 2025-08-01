Net new loans in Cyprus recorded a significant increase in June 2025, reaching €642.8 million compared to €297.8 million in May, according to data published this week by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The total value of new loans, including renegotiations, rose to €959.5 million, up from €714.4 million the previous month.

The largest boost came from loans to non-financial corporations for amounts exceeding €1 million, which surged to €420.6 million from just €82.6 million in May.

Net new consumer loans saw a slight decline, amounting to €23.2 million compared to €23.5 million the previous month.

What is more, loans for house purchases increased to €131.4 million, up from €123.9 million in May.

Loans to non-financial corporations for amounts up to €1 million recorded a small rise, reaching €61.9 million from €59.8 million.

