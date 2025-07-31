The Larnaca criminal court on Wednesday handed down prison sentences of up to four years to five individuals involved in an organised crime ring behind a cross-border network of sham marriages aimed at securing residency for third-country nationals.

The convicted include four third-country nationals and one EU citizen, all of whom were described by authorities as having leadership roles within the network. The group is said to have operated methodically since 2017, orchestrating fake marriages between EU citizens and individuals from non-EU countries in exchange for residency permits.

Each suspect received four years for participating in organised crime, three years for facilitating the illegal entry, transit and stay of non-EU nationals, two years for conspiracy to defraud the Republic of Cyprus and fifteen months for obtaining registration through false representation.

The case was coordinated under the umbrella of Europol and classified as an operational task force, reflecting its priority status within the agency. Investigations revealed the network had strong links not only in Cyprus but also in Portugal and Latvia.

Authorities say the purpose of the criminal enterprise was to systematically exploit loopholes by arranging fraudulent marriages at enabled non-EU nationals to obtain legal residency in EU member states.

Police hailed the outcome as a success story in cross-border cooperation, crediting the convictions to the joint efforts of Cyprus’ law enforcement agencies and their European counterparts.

“This case showcases the strength of international partnership,” officials said, noting the support of both Europol and Eurojust in dismantling the network.

On the Cypriot side, the operation was led by the national Europol unit of the drug law enforcement and anti-smuggling directorate, in coordination with the Nicosia and Larnaca crime investigation department, the aliens and immigration service, and the Law Office of the Republic.