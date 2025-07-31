Parents’ groups and children’s cancer foundations have voiced strong disappointment over the transfer of teacher Eleni Anastasiou from the Makarios hospital school in Nicosia, where she had served children with cancer for the past six years.

In a joint statement to Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, four major organisations – the parents and friends association of the paediatric oncology unit, Elpida association, Alkinoos Artemiou foundation and Mikroi Iroes foundation – expressed sorrow over what they called a deeply upsetting move. They described Anastasiou’s transfer as harmful to children who rely on her expertise and support.

The education ministry confirmed to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that, according to standard regulations, teacher transfers are based on a points system and decisions are made by the competent authority. Anastasiou had completed six years at the hospital school, which is the limit under current rules.

But the organisations insist her case deserves special treatment.

“We were saddened to learn that our request to keep this specific teacher in her role was not approved, despite the positive response we received in our last private meeting with the minister,” their statement read.

They acknowledged that the transfer is in line with regulations but argued that the circumstances are exceptional. Teaching in the paediatric oncology clinic requires sensitivity, expertise and continuity, and should not be subject to standard procedures alone, they said.

The organisations stressed the need for a permanent, trained educator in the hospital’s oncology ward. They also called for the introduction of formal protocols to connect hospital schools with the children’s regular schools, ensuring consistency in education during treatment.

Anastasiou, they added, is highly qualified. She has received training in childhood cancer, psychological support, palliative care and grief counselling. She has also attended seminars in Cyprus and abroad, and submitted a memo to the ministry detailing best practices in hospital education.

According to the groups, she applies these skills daily in her teaching, adapting lessons to the needs of seriously ill children. Her work is described as professional, inclusive and child centred.

The statement said that both parents and hospital staff were distressed by the decision. Anastasiou, they added, is a trusted member of the hospital team and part of a newly formed interdisciplinary group within the oncology clinic. The group’s goal is to provide holistic care in line with European standards for treating childhood cancer.

Her role, they said, is vital. She acts as a link between the hospital and the wider education system, and supports training for new staff. Her removal has sparked concern and plans by parents and staff to submit their appeals.

The organisations called on the minister to reconsider the decision, urging her to allow an exception to keep Anastasiou in her post.

“We remain hopeful,” they said, “and ready to assist in any way necessary.”

Meanwhile, Alkinoos Artemiou foundation issued a statement, saying the transfer, though technically legal, went against the best interests of the children. It also claimed the move broke earlier promises made by the minister.

The foundation warned that the decision undermines trust in public dialogue and weakens state support for vulnerable groups. It urged the education ministry and the educational service commission to suspend the transfer and reconsider the case with a humanitarian approach.