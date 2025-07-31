

Developments in the region, the shaping of strategic bilateral cooperation and the Cyprus problem will be at the centre of the meeting between Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held in Nicosia on Thursday.

“During the talks, issues related to bilateral cooperation between Cyprus and France will be examined, including in the areas of defense and security, energy, education and culture,” Kombos said in a statement.

Whilst particular emphasis will be placed on discussing the agenda of Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) including close cooperation with France, the ministers will also exchange views on regional developments and the Cyprus issue.

“Cooperation between Cyprus and France is being strengthened both within the EU and internationally, including the International Organisation of Francophonie, of which Cyprus has been a full member since October 2024,” the statement read.

President Christodoulides, who received the French Foreign Minister Barrot on Thursday morning at the presidential palace, welcomed Barrot and said, among other things, that he looked forward to French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming visit to Cyprus, during which bilateral cooperation in all sectors will be discussed.

Barrot, who is in Cyprus to prepare for the visit of Macron, referred to the excellent relations between Cyprus and France and the developments in the Cyprus issue and the need to resolve the problem. He stressed that the problem solution will not only benefit Cyprus but also the turbulent region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East.

For his part, the French minister expressed his country’s solidarity with the recent fires in Cyprus. He also praised Cyprus’ role in the region and highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between Cyprus and France.

Barrot will then head to address the annual meeting of the heads of diplomatic missions of the Republic.

The meeting will be followed by expanded talks between the delegations of Cyprus and France.