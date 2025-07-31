Over August 2-3, 2025, Limassol’s Tsirio Stadium will once again host the Medochemie Pancyprian Athletics Championships for Men and Women, delivering unforgettable moments, spectacular performances and powerful emotions.

Staying true to the universal message of fair play, pharmaceutical company Medochemie is once again stepping in as Title Sponsor and Principal Supporter of the event, actively reinforcing its long-standing commitment to local sport and athletes.

The official announcement of this year’s Championships – dedicated to the memory of Stella Kalopaidi-Grigoriou – was made during a press conference held at Medochemie’s headquarters in Limassol.

Top athletes at the starting line

Cyprus’ leading athletes are expected to compete in the Medochemie Pancyprian Athletics Championships, which represent the country’s most prestigious annual track and field meeting. Determined to push beyond their limits, they will aim to surpass their personal bests.

During the press conference, the athletes themselves invited the public to fill the stands at Tsirio Stadium and lend support to their efforts once again this year.

Messages in support of athletics

Pericles Markaris, President of the Cyprus Amateur Athletics Association (KOEAS), described the Medochemie Pancyprian Athletics Championships as the pinnacle of KOEAS’ domestic competition calendar. He urged fans to attend in large numbers to inspire athletes to give their very best on the track.

Kyriakos Tsolakis, President of the Olympia Athletics Club (GSO), expressed his delight in hosting the Championships at Tsirio Stadium, which he described as a venue ideally suited to help athletes achieve their top performances.

Achilleas Tsangaris, Chief Financial Officer of Medochemie, noted that the event provides an opportunity for Cypriot athletes to participate in the disciplines that have historically brought the country pride and recognition, while also aiming for career-defining results.

CFO Tsangaris invited the public to be present at this major celebration of sport taking place over the coming weekend.

The collaboration between KOEAS and Medochemie forms part of the pharmaceutical company’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme, through which it consistently supports events that promote the values, spirit and ideals of sport.