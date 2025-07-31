In a major step towards enhancing child safety in Cypriot football, the health ministry and the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) have launched a joint initiative to train hundreds of football coaches in First Aid.

Minister of Health Michael Damianos met on Thursday with CFA president George Koumas to discuss the rollout of a nationwide First Aid training programme for all current and new grassroots football coaches. The programme will cover between 650 and 700 coaches, aiming to equip them with life-saving skills that could prove vital during training sessions and matches.

“It’s incredibly important that the health ministry is contributing to the safety of over 12,000 children involved in football development programmes across Cyprus,” Damianos said. “This training ensures that coaches will be able to act immediately if a medical emergency arises on or off the pitch.”

The term grassroots football refers to the foundation level of the sport-local, community-based football that includes young children, amateurs and beginners. These programmes are not about professional competition but about participation, enjoyment and development.

The CFA president welcomed the collaboration and thanked the health ministry for taking this proactive step, which he described as “a crucial part of our broader strategy to safeguard the health and wellbeing of football players of all ages”.

The first phase of the training programme began on July 28 and will run until November. It includes both theoretical and practical sessions, lasting a total of 6.5 hours. To ensure the quality and consistency of the training, participants will undergo a final assessment using standardised evaluation tools and official documentation.

This initiative marks a significant move towards reinforcing health and safety standards in youth sports and sets a strong example of inter-agency cooperation aimed at protecting the next generation of athletes.

“Whether it’s a minor injury or a serious incident, time matters,” the minister said. “With this training, we’re ensuring that the people closest to the children – coaches – have the knowledge and confidence to respond appropriately.”

As children’s participation in sports continues to grow across Cyprus, the partnership between public health services and sports authorities is being hailed as a model for how to prioritise safety without compromising the joy and spirit of the game.