Nicosia’s central Larnaca avenue has been closed from the University of Cyprus roundabout to the traffic lights near the Sklavenitis supermarket in Aglandija since 8am on Thursday.

The road closure is part of ongoing police investigations into the death of a 20-year-old man who lost his life in a fatal car crash after his car collided with a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man on Tuesday morning.

Traffic police officers will be present to manage traffic during the road closure.