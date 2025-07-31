A major standoff has emerged between private pharmacists and the health ministry over proposed changes to pharmacy opening hours.

At an extraordinary general assembly held on Wednesday, the Cyprus pharmaceutical association overwhelmingly voted against the health ministry’s proposed timetable reforms. Of the 518 members who participated in the vote, 406 opted to keep the current working hours, firmly rejecting all alternative proposals presented by Health Minister Michael Damianos.

The ministry’s proposals aimed at introducing more flexible schedules for pharmacies, including longer weekday hours and expanded Saturday openings. These included six different scenarios for both summer and winter months, with one option allowing each pharmacy to set its hours under the supervision of local associations, a system inspired by Greece.

Despite the push, even the most moderate suggestions were firmly rejected. A flexible working hours plan received only seven votes, while another proposal gathered 33 votes. Two new proposals, submitted by pharmacists during the assembly itself, were also voted down by the majority.

Ploutarchos Georgiades, president of the Nicosia pharmacists’ association, confirmed to the Cyprus Mail that 78 per cent voted in favour of maintaining the status quo.

“On Wednesday, the majority of pharmacists said ‘no’ to the ministry’s changes,” he said, adding that it remains unclear how the wider pharmaceutical world will respond until the ministry announces its next steps.

Currently, private pharmacies in Cyprus follow a split-shift system. In the summer, most operate from 8am to 1.30pm and 4pm to 7.30pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays and Saturdays are limited to morning hours and pharmacies are closed on Sundays and public holidays. Winter hours follow a similar pattern, with slight adjustments in the afternoon sessions.

While pharmacists argue that this system is already well-established and manageable, critics, including organised patient groups, have long called for more convenient access. The Cyprus federation of patient associations has repeatedly urged authorities to modernise the hours to better serve the public. The health ministry has maintained that the issue originated from pharmacists themselves, who initially requested discussions on flexibility. In a statement before the vote, Damianos encouraged the pharmaceutical association to reach consensus on one of the proposed models. The options presented tried to balance professional needs, patient access and emergency coverage.

However, any changes to pharmacy schedules remain under the authority of the health minister. While the association’s vote sends a strong message, the final decision still lies with the government. In past years, a group of pharmacists took the matter to court seeking permission for flexible hours, but the case was dismissed. Without consensus, any move by the ministry to impose a new schedule unilaterally may lead to renewed conflict.

A final decision by the minister is expected soon. Until then, Cyprus’ pharmacists appear united in defending their current system and ready to resist reforms they believe could disrupt an already sensitive balance between patient care and business viability.