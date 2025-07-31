Two large-scale demonstrations are being held in Limassol on Thursday afternoon, to protest the government’s perceived inactivity during the deadly fires which swept through the mountainous area of the district last week, sparking public concern.

The protests were announced on social media by two rival groups and will take place 30 minutes apart from each other at the same location.

The first protest was announced publicly on July 25 and will begin at 6.30pm in the Molos seafront area. Police officers will be present.

The second protest was announced on July 28 and will start at 7pm at the same location.

The alleged organiser of the second protest is said to be a lawyer, a member of a new political movement, ALMA.

Authorities confirmed the protests will be monitored by members of the Limassol police directorate and the special anti-terrorist squad (MMAD). The protests are expected to be peaceful and organisers have assured police that they will not affect traffic in the area.

A police statement released earlier on Thursday said officers will be on site to ensure public safety, facilitate movement and maintain traffic flow.

All participants have been urged to follow police instructions and comply with the 2025 law on public gatherings and parades. Under this law, organisers must ensure protests remain peaceful and coordinate in advance with local authorities and the police.

The police stressed that the law gives officers the power to impose restrictions or even disperse gatherings if they are no longer peaceful, violate agreed conditions, pose a risk of harm to people, or threaten public or private property. These powers also apply to spontaneous or emergency demonstrations that fail to meet legal requirements.

The law also states that if police have reasonable grounds to believe a protest could turn violent, especially if individuals hide their identities or plan illegal acts, they can order those persons to remove anything that conceals their face or identity.

Thursday evening’s demonstration comes after a recent fire in the area, which prompted concern from residents and environmental groups. While no specific incidents of violence are expected, authorities have made clear that safety and legal compliance will be strictly enforced.

Despite relief measures announced on July 28, the attendance of fire-impacted people and opinion leaders was requested in both protests.

“Of course we will attend the protest, we can only hope for a peaceful and civilised protest, we do not have the mental capacity for anything more,” a St Therapon representative told the Cyprus Mail.