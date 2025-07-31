Authorities in Limassol are working around the clock to assess the full scale of destruction caused by the recent wildfire in the mountainous areas of the district.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), acting district officer of Limassol Electra Panayiotou confirmed that her team is in full mobilisation. Officials are operating under tight deadlines to complete all necessary steps before damage estimations can be made by the Cyprus scientific and technical chamber (Etek).

Residents affected by the fire were given until Friday, August 1, to call the Limassol district office to report any damage to their property. So far, officials have received calls concerning damage to 328 homes and 128 vehicles. However, about 30 to 40 houses still need to be inspected on-site.

Panayiotou explained that crews on the ground have already recorded a higher number of damaged buildings than what had been reported through phone calls. She urged all residents who have not yet contacted the authorities to do so immediately. The contact numbers are 25 806405, 25 806459, 25 806426 and 25 806422.

To speed up the process, the Larnaca district office has sent five teams with ten staff members to support the Limassol teams. These groups are now working together in the affected villages to complete the recording process. According to Panayiotou, the work should be finished in the coming days, depending on how many more reports are received by Friday.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement to CNA, president of the Limassol urban planning authority Yiannis Tsouloftas said that they were waiting for the full list of affected homes from the district office. This will help determine which buildings were legally licenced.

Tsouloftas clarified that properties with building permits will be reported to the interior ministry, so compensation procedures can begin. For properties that do not have permits but are eligible for one, efforts will be made to speed up the licencing process.

The fire, which spread quickly through forested communities in the region, has left behind widespread damage. While the focus is now on assessing the impact, the next steps will be key to helping families rebuild their lives.

Authorities have stressed that public cooperation is vital at this stage. With accurate records in hand, government departments can move forward with support and rebuilding efforts in a timely and fair manner.