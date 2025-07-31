On Thursday, the weather is expected to be mainly clear, although there may be an increased likelihood of low clouds in some areas.

The temperature will reach up to 36 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees on the western coast of the island, 33 degrees at the remaining coastal areas and 29 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow southwest to northwest, initially light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort, later moderate to strong at 4 to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough, becoming locally rough in the afternoon.

At night, the weather is expected to remain mainly clear with possible locally increased low clouds. Winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest, light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort. Temperatures will drop to around 23 degrees inland and on the coast and to 19 degrees in the higher mountains. The sea will be slightly rough.

On the weekend, the weather is expected to be mainly clear, with local cloudiness continuing and temperatures remaining stable.