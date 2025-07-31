Residents in several villages in the Larnaca district are facing reduced water supply on Thursday due to a fault in a main water transmission pipeline, the Larnaca district organisation (EOA) has announced.

The disruption began at 7am and is expected to continue until 6pm, affecting the communities of Pano Lefkara, Kato Lefkara, Vavla and Lageia.

The EOA urged residents to use water sparingly, advising them to rely on water stored in private tanks to meet their household needs during the outage.

“Consumers are strongly encouraged to be especially cautious in their water use, in order to manage their needs using the available water in their private storage tanks,” the statement said.

The EOA apologised for any inconvenience caused, assuring the public that repair efforts are underway and that the supply will be restored as soon as possible.