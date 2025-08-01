The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has confirmed the continuation of the suspension of trading for the shares of Hangji Global Ltd, which is listed on the Emerging Companies Market.

The decision was validated by the CSE council during a recent meeting in accordance with Article 184 of the CSE Law.

This confirmation follows the announcement made on July 24, 2025, regarding the suspension.

The CSE reminded investors that the suspension will last for a maximum of two months, until September 20, 2025.

In a separate decision, the CSE council announced that the shares of Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd, which is listed on the Regulated Market, will continue to be displayed with a cautionary marking on trading boards and price bulletins.

The CSE explained that this is due to the “material uncertainty regarding the company’s going concern status” raised in the Independent Auditors’ Report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The council said that this decision was made in accordance with Paragraph 2.2.6(b) of Directive KDP 379/2014, as amended, after reviewing the contents of the Independent Auditors’ Report.

The CSE further stated that the shares of Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd are already presented with a cautionary marking because of the company’s failure to meet the continuous obligation of maintaining the minimum market value.

Finally, the council clarified that it will remove the cautionary marking from trading boards and price bulletins for the company’s shares once it confirms that the reasons leading to its imposition have ceased to exist.