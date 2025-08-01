Etek, Cyprus’ scientific and technical chamber, will be delivering is first report as early as Monday on the assessment of damage caused by last week’s wildfire that swept through mountainous Limassol killing two and leaving hundreds homeless.

President of the chamber Constantinos Constanti told the Cyprus News Agency on Friday that Etek’s role was to calculate the cost of restoration works.

“Prices are being prepared for each job separately, depending on the case, whether it is total destruction, the age of the building, its type of construction and other elements,” he explained.

Constanti said on-site visits are being carried out and that on Monday evening or Tuesday morning a few cases will be delivered.

“We will only give amounts with a specific hierarchy, starting with the main residences which have been partially destroyed, so that families can re-plan their lives. Second priority is the main residences that have been completely destroyed and then the rest, whether they are professional buildings, summer homes or anything else,” he said.

The goal, he added, was to complete the whole process over the next ten days.