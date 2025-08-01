Businesses damaged by the recent wildfires in the mountain communities of Limassol will be compensated as quickly as possible for lost equipment and raw materials, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou confirmed on Friday.

Speaking in Ayios Amvrosios, where he visited a small construction business that lost all its machinery in the recent wildfire, Papanastasiou said compensation would begin as early as next week.

“The business owner will receive an advance payment starting next week so he can begin replacing what was lost,” he said. “Further instalments will follow, based on documentation submitted to us, through a fast-track process.”

Asked whether unlicensed businesses would also be compensated, the minister said that the interior ministry would examine such cases.

“Regardless of whether premises were authorised or not, they will be evaluated,” he noted, adding that two government schemes for small businesses, specifically cover replacement of equipment and raw materials.

He added that initial analysis shows most affected businesses are small.

“That’s why we are covering equipment and raw materials through state aid,” he said.

The total number of affected businesses is still being assessed by the interior ministry. However, Papanastasiou made it clear that the president has instructed authorities to move quickly.

“The aim is to help people get their businesses running again and return to normal life,” he said.

During his visit to Ayios Amvrosios, the minister also witnessed the financial worry many locals still face. He mentioned an elderly man who arrived at the local council office to pay his electricity bill, afraid that his power might be cut off.

“We explained that the EAC has announced that no disconnections will be made in the fire-hit areas, even if there are outstanding balances and that unpaid bills under €500 are being waived,” he said.

He also urged younger residents to assist the elderly in navigating official announcements, especially those issued online.

“It’s important that the younger generation helps older residents who may not be familiar with using mobile phones or accessing digital information,” he said.