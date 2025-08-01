Government officials visited villages in the Limassol district on Friday morning to update residents on support measures available after last week’s devastating wildfire.

The visits were organised by the Limassol district administration (EOA), following decisions made by the cabinet earlier this week.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, acting district officer Electra Panayiotou said the visits aimed to ensure clear communication.

“The officials will explain the steps people need to follow to claim compensation and offer help where needed,” she said.

The first public meeting took place in Kyvides, followed by one in Ayios Amvrosios.

Panayiotou said a similar visit will take place on Saturday to Vouni.

Residents were reminded that Friday is the last day to report fire-related damage by phone.

So far, 487 calls have been received by the authorities. These include damage to 338 homes and 138 vehicles.

Panayiotou urged anyone who has not yet reported their losses to call the district office immediately on 25 806405, 25 806459, 25 806426 and 25 806422.

The response efforts come after widespread destruction caused by a fast-moving blaze that swept through several communities in Limassol in July.

Authorities are now focusing on assessing the damage and coordinating relief efforts.

Officials say the next stage will involve inspecting properties and verifying claims before payouts can begin.