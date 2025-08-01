This summer all fashion-conscious eyes will be fixed on the luxurious Retail Village of Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol. The most vibrant season of the year has seen Cyprus’ most high-end fashion destination welcome yet another ultra- prestigious fashion house, offering even more refined options to its eclectic guests.

The Bottega Veneta brand-new boutique arrived on July 9, 2025, joining the stunning Dior Womenswear and Menswear, Loewe and Loro Piana boutiques, as well as the Celine boutique, which had opened its doors a few weeks earlier. Paired with the famous Nammos Limassol lifestyle and festive spirit, this is the absolute place to see and be seen at this summer and beyond.

A triumphant third season

Focusing on providing world-class experiences to its guests, Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol, has created the most exclusive fashion and lifestyle universe, literally next to the golden sand and crystal-clear waters of its amazing beach.

The Bottega Veneta boutique’s arrival has coincided with The Retail Village’s third triumphant season, having proudly announced its year-round operation. Paired with Nammos Limassol, it constitutes a vibrant meeting point for luxurious shopping sprees, elevated gastronomy, dazzling entertainment and world-class services.

Ultra-premium, personalised elegance

Delivering high-end shopping options in a refined setting, graced with personalised service and collections that dazzle even the most sophisticated fashion crowd, The Retail Village is thrilled to be welcoming this ultra-premium brand, among the most emblematic of the Italian luxury market, epitomising elegance, style and handcrafted quality.

The boutique opened with Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Fall 25 Collection, where sophistication and the house’s signature artistry meet seasonal ease-of-wear. Patrons have since been discovering evocative Italian prints, special editions of iconic bags, and new expressions of the house’s signature “Intrecciato” line, including a vibrant Vichy pattern.

Parklane, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Limassol