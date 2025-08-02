An 87-year-old woman was killed in a road accident in Lakatamia on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 8am on Plato street. Police said the victim, Ifiigenia Krassia, was crossing the road when she was struck by a car.

Emergency services arrived quickly and rushed the woman to Nicosia general hospital. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver, a 35-year-old man, was arrested and is now being questioned by police.

Plato street is a busy road, especially in the early morning hours. Residents have raised concerns in the past about pedestrian safety in the area.

Police have not yet confirmed if the woman was using a pedestrian crossing or whether speed was a factor. They are continuing to collect witness statements and review CCTV footage.