An 11-year-old girl was injured, in a traffic accident yesterday afternoon in a village in the Nicosia district.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 6.20pm. The girl was riding an electric bicycle when she collided with a car driven by a 54-year-old man. The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

Following the crash, the girl fell onto the road and sustained injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital.

Medical examinations revealed fractures to her pelvis, and she was admitted for further treatment.

The police station in Pera Chorio is continuing inquiries to determine the exact cause of the accident.

No charges or official conclusions have yet been made as investigations are ongoing.