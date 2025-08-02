A 20-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a serious road accident in Nicosia on Friday evening.

The crash took place at around 6.20pm on Strovolos avenue. According to police, the young man was riding his motorbike when, under circumstances still under investigation, he lost control of the vehicle. The motorbike struck the pavement and overturned.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. The rider was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Doctors said his condition is critical.

Traffic police in Nicosia are continuing their investigations to determine what caused the accident. Early indications suggest no other vehicle was involved, but officers have not ruled anything out.

Authorities are expected to review CCTV footage and speak to potential witnesses in the area to clarify how the crash occurred. They have called on anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

The case highlights the continued risks faced by young motorcyclists in urban areas. Road safety experts stress the importance of proper training, protective gear, and maintaining safe speeds.

Police have urged all road users to stay alert and cautious, especially during peak hours.