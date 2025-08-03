A mobile desalination unit with a capacity to output 10,000 cubic metres of water a day is in the process of being installed in the Potima area of Kissonerga, director general of the agriculture ministry Andreas Gregoriou said on Sunday.

The unit is expected to start generating water from September.

Work has already begun, he added, on the installation of two smaller units capable of generating 1,000 cubic metres of water a day.

Last week, he said, the trial of these units began and in the next few days about 1,000 cubic metres of water is expected to enter the system daily, after which the second smaller unit will be put into action.

As a result, “we expect next week to strengthen the water balance of Paphos with about 2,000 cubic metres of water per day.”

He said the extra amount of water will means that no water cuts will be seen in the west Akamas area.

Asked about Mavrokolymbos dam, he said a study by technical consultants of the Water Development Department has established how the problem will be resolved.

The dam was totally drained earlier this year after a fault was found.

“The equipment has been purchased and construction works are expected to be carried out for a definitive solution to the problem in such a way that with the beginning of the new winter season the dam will be ready to receive the first water reserves,” he said.

The first water run in is expected towards the end of October.

Regarding Kouklia, Gregoriou said the contractor is continuing intensive work to fully restore the unit as soon as August. “I estimate that after August 15 water will be able to start entering the system and solving the problem,” he concluded.

The Kouklia plant was completely destroyed by fire last December.